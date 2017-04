May 12 Goldcorp Inc said it would buy Kaminak Gold Corp for about C$520 million ($406 million), giving it the Coffee gold project south of Dawson City, Yukon.

Vancouver-based Goldcorp will offer 0.10896 of a share for each Kaminak share, or C$2.62 based on Goldcorp's Wednesday close.

The offer price represents a premium of 32.3 percent to Kaminak's Wednesday close. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)