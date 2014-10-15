Oct 15Kampa SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to impose a financial penalty of 15,000 zlotys on Kampa SA due to company's missing the deadline for publication of the financial reports Q4 of 2013, full year 2013 report and Q1 of 2014

* Warsaw Stock Exchange orders the company to sign a contract with an authorised advisor

Source text [bit.ly/ZDmASZ]

Further company coverage: