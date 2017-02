TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co restarted the 400 megawatt gas-fired No.2 unit at its Sakaiko plant on Tuesday afternoon after a problem with the unit's gas turbines was fixed, the western Japan utility said on Tuesday.

The restart came earlier than expected as the company managed to replace some parts with new components, Kansai Electric said in a statement.

Japan's second-biggest utility shut the No.2 combined gas cycle unit on Aug. 13 after an alarm indicated an irregularity at its gas turbines. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)