BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as chief financial officer
Nov 3 Kancera AB
* Selects KAN0439834 as first drug candidate in ROR project
* Selects KAN0439834 as first drug candidate in ROR project

* Results confirm number of cancer cells in the lymphatic system is reduced in an animal model of chronic lymphocytic leukemia after 7 day oral therapy (via mouth) with KAN043983
* Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
* Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education