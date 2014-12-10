BRIEF-Adiuvo Investments unit terminates deal with Ambu
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Airway Medix, terminates by mutual agreement distribution deal with Denmark-based Ambu A/S (Ambu)
Dec 10 Kancera AB :
* Action mechanism of company's patent-pending HDAC6 inhibitors has shown to strengthen the project's competitiveness
* Estimates the project with adequate resources can deliver a drug candidate in about 18-24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Airway Medix, terminates by mutual agreement distribution deal with Denmark-based Ambu A/S (Ambu)
DAMASCUS, March 15 In the cancer ward at Damascus Children's Hospital, doctors are struggling with a critical shortage of specialist drugs to treat their young patients - and it's not just due to the general chaos of the Syrian civil war.
HERZLIYA, Israel, March 16 Orbiting the earth at more than 500 kilometres (300 miles), a tiny satellite with a laboratory shrunk to the size of a tissue box is helping scientists carry out experiments that take gravity out of the equation.