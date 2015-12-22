BRIEF-Tasly Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 5.60 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Dec 22 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says signed strategic cooperation agreement with Huaiji county people's government of Guangdong province
* Says to cooperate on management of public hospital, invest and construction of hospital, medical logistics service and wisdom pharmacy
Source text in Chinese: url.ms/wcgur
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.