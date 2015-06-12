TOKYO, June 12 Japan's financial group Orix Corp
and partner France's Vinci SA have been
picked for final bid for the sale of the right to operate
Japan's Kansai International Airport, the government entity
said.
New Kansai International Airport Co, which currently runs
the airport, said the final bid will be closed on Sept. 18. New
Kansai said there were two other bidders who did not qualify as
airport operator.
The announcement came after the first bid was closed on May
22.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)