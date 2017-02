TOKYO, April 16 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Monday, it has halted its No.3 unit at its Kainan fossil fuel plant due to water leaking from a boiler.

Kansai did not say when it expects the plant to restart but added it did not see the suspension affecting its supply of electricity.

