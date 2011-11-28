* Kansai's last online reactor to enter maintenance in Dec
* Regulator assessment of stress test report extended into
Jan
* New reformist Osaka mayor calls for less nuclear reliance
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, Nov 28 Kansai Electric Power Co
said on Monday it would prepare to restart the 450
megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Kainan plant in western
Japan by next summer, aiming to improve tight supply conditions
due to a loss of nuclear power.
The No.2 Kainan oil-fired unit, which began operation in
1970, stopped generation 10 years ago, Japan's second-biggest
utility said in a statement.
The move could be followed by similar restarts of Kansai's
other mothballed non-nuclear units to meet demand next summer.
Kansai Electric, which before the radiation crisis at
Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake
relied on reactors for more than 40 percent of its power
generation, has said it will barely meet demand this winter and
is asking users to voluntarily cut peak-hour power usage by 10
percent.
Kansai Electric has submitted results of newly required
stress tests on two of its 11 reactors to the country's nuclear
watchdog, the initial step to obtaining permission to restart
them in the face of public safety fears.
Without approval for restarts by the central and local
governments, all of its 11 reactors could become idle by Dec.
18, when the last online reactor is due to enter regular
maintenance.
The nuclear regulator's assessment on the stress tests is
expected to be extended into January after Goshi Hosono,
environment and nuclear crisis minister, said in a televised
interview on public broadcaster NHK on Sunday that Japan would
seek checks on the assessment process by the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the beginning of next year.
The timing of Kansai Electric's restart of any nuclear
reactor is even more murky after Toru Hashimoto, who has been
calling for less reliance on nuclear power in Kansai Electric's
main service area, was elected mayor of Osaka on Sunday.
The city of Osaka holds a 9 percent stake in Kansai Electric
and is its biggest shareholder.
Kansai Electric President Makoto Yagi told a news conference
on Monday that nuclear power is an important energy source to
ensure stable power supply in the future. His view is unchanged
since the March 11 disaster.
It is not yet clear if there is a proposal from the city of
Osaka and if so, what kind of a proposal it would be, Yagi said.
"If there is a proposal, we'd like to have it discussed at a
shareholder meeting," he said.
"We'll sincerely take into account an ongoing national
debate over a comprehensive review of energy policy," Yagi
added, referring to the central government's overhaul of its
energy policy after the March disaster triggered a radiation
crisis in Fukushima.
Separately, Kansai Electric said it has decided to build two
solar power plants in Fukui prefecture, where all of its 11
nuclear reactors are located, with total capacity of 1 MW, by
March 2015.
(Additional reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada in Osaka; editing by
Michael Watson and Jason Neely)