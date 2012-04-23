OSAKA, April 23 The Japanese government said on
Monday the country is heading for a 0.4 percent power shortage
this summer, Jiji news service reported.
Japan's second largest power company Kansai Electric Power
Company also said on Monday it may face a 16.3 percent
power shortage this summer if it is unable to restart its
nuclear reactors.
Kansai Electric, which supplies electricity to western Japan
including the Osaka metropolitan area, is one of the nation's
utilities that is most dependent on nuclear energy for power
generation.
(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Joseph Radford)