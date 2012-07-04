TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co
is looking to raise funds through issuance of straight
bonds and is checking on investor appetite by asking securities
houses, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
If there is ample demand from investors, Kansai Electric
will become only the second utility in Japan since the Fukushima
nuclear crisis to raise funds in the once active sector of the
capital market.
Tohoku Electric Co was the first utility with
nuclear plants to do so, in February.
A spokesman for Kansai Electric said no decision has yet
been made, but raising funds via corporate bond issuance is as
important as bank loans, and the firm would consider looking at
investor appetite and financial market conditions to do so.
