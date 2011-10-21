* Says ready to submit reactor stress test on Ohi No.3 unit

TOKYO Oct 21 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Friday that it expects to decide by the end of the month with regional authorities and the central government on how much energy it will ask users to save this winter to avoid any unexpected power shortages.

The Osaka-based utility cannot yet announce its winter power supply and demand outlook because of uncertainty over when it will be able to restart offline reactors, although the company wants to start a newly required safety process for restarts as soon as possible, Kansai Electric President Makoto Yagi also said.

Uncertainty over reactor restarts has mainly kept Kansai, Japan's second-biggest utility, from deciding on whether to buy more fossil fuels to meet power demand this winter, he added.

"We've been in contact with our existing suppliers of oil and liquefied natural gas for a possible rise in our buying. If that is not enough, we may tap in the spot market," Yagi said at a news conference.

"But that would depend on how long offline reactors are kept on hold before they get restarted," he said.

Kansai, whose reliance on nuclear power is the highest among Japan's power companies, is expected to be the first utility to submit a stress test report to Japan's nuclear safety watchdog, the first step in a long process to provide safety assurances to a public whose faith in atomic energy has been decimated since the Fukushima crisis.

All of Japan's utilities have been asked to submit two types of reports in relation to stress tests beforehand.

Yagi said Kansai was ready to submit the stress test report on its Ohi No.3 reactor once the nuclear safety watchdog approves a report that it resubmitted recently.

The watchdog has approved the other report from Kansai.

Kansai serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp . It has only four of its 11 reactors running, with three due to be closed for maintenance by year-end, with a July estimate by the central government showing Kansai's supply capacity may fall by 8.4 percent short of peak-hour demand this winter.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March triggered reactor meltdowns and caused the world's worst radiation leakage in 25 years at the Fukushima Daiichi station run by Tokyo Electric Power Co . (Reporting by Risa Maeda)