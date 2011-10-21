* Says ready to submit reactor stress test on Ohi No.3 unit
* More fossil fuel buying depends on reactor restart
(Adds details)
TOKYO Oct 21 Kansai Electric Power Co
said on Friday that it expects to decide by the end of the month
with regional authorities and the central government on how much
energy it will ask users to save this winter to avoid any
unexpected power shortages.
The Osaka-based utility cannot yet announce its winter power
supply and demand outlook because of uncertainty over when it
will be able to restart offline reactors, although the company
wants to start a newly required safety process for restarts as
soon as possible, Kansai Electric President Makoto Yagi also
said.
Uncertainty over reactor restarts has mainly kept Kansai,
Japan's second-biggest utility, from deciding on whether to buy
more fossil fuels to meet power demand this winter, he added.
"We've been in contact with our existing suppliers of oil
and liquefied natural gas for a possible rise in our buying. If
that is not enough, we may tap in the spot market," Yagi said at
a news conference.
"But that would depend on how long offline reactors are kept
on hold before they get restarted," he said.
Kansai, whose reliance on nuclear power is the highest among
Japan's power companies, is expected to be the first utility to
submit a stress test report to Japan's nuclear safety watchdog,
the first step in a long process to provide safety assurances to
a public whose faith in atomic energy has been decimated since
the Fukushima crisis.
All of Japan's utilities have been asked to submit two types
of reports in relation to stress tests beforehand.
Yagi said Kansai was ready to submit the stress test report
on its Ohi No.3 reactor once the nuclear safety watchdog
approves a report that it resubmitted recently.
The watchdog has approved the other report from Kansai.
Kansai serves the flagship factories of big electronics
firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp .
It has only four of its 11 reactors running, with three due to
be closed for maintenance by year-end, with a July estimate by
the central government showing Kansai's supply capacity may fall
by 8.4 percent short of peak-hour demand this winter.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March
triggered reactor meltdowns and caused the world's worst
radiation leakage in 25 years at the Fukushima Daiichi station
run by Tokyo Electric Power Co .
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)