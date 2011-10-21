TOKYO Oct 21 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Friday that it was not ready to give its outlook for energy demand and supply this winter in the region it serves.

Kansai Electric, Japan's second-biggest utility, reiterated that it may have to ask customers to save energy during the winter, President Makoto Yagi told a news conference.

The Osaka-based firm, which serves the flagship factories of big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp , has only four of its 11 reactors running, with three due to be closed for maintenance by year-end.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since the Fukushima nuclear crisis was sparked by a massive earthquake in March, amid heightened public concern about safety.

Yagi is also the head of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)