TOKYO Oct 21 Kansai Electric Power Co
said on Friday that it was not ready to give its outlook for
energy demand and supply this winter in the region it serves.
Kansai Electric, Japan's second-biggest utility, reiterated
that it may have to ask customers to save energy during the
winter, President Makoto Yagi told a news conference.
The Osaka-based firm, which serves the flagship factories of
big electronics firms including Panasonic Corp and
Sharp Corp , has only four of its 11 reactors running,
with three due to be closed for maintenance by year-end.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted since the Fukushima nuclear crisis was sparked by a
massive earthquake in March, amid heightened public concern
about safety.
Yagi is also the head of the Federation of Electric Power
Companies of Japan.
