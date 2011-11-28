TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese utility Kansai
Electric Power Co said it has decided to build two
solar power plants in Fukui prefecture in western Japan, with
total capacity of 1 megawatt, by March 2015.
The plants, each with capacity of 500 kilowatts, are
projected to generate a total 1 million kilowatt-hours of
electricity a year, equivalent to reducing 300 tonnes annually
of carbon dioxide emissions, the Osaka-based Kansai Electric
said in a statement.
Japan is overhauling its energy policy after the Fukushima
crisis shattered the public's confidence in atomic safety.
To accelerate the growth of renewable energy sources, the
parliament in August approved bills requiring utilities to buy
power output from such sources as solar, wind and biomass power
plants at preset rates for up to 20 years starting next
year.
