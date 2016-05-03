May 3 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
slapped a negative outlook on Kansas' Aa2 credit rating, citing
the state's reliance on one-shot measures to balance its budget.
That followed action late last month by Standard & Poor's,
which put Kansas' AA rating on review for a possible downgrade
after the state lowered its revenue estimates for the current
and next fiscal year by $228.7 million.
Governor Sam Brownback plans to divert $185 million in sales
tax revenue from the state' highway fund to the general fund and
delay a $96.5 million fiscal 2016 pension payment to help fill
the gap.
"By continuing to balance its budget with unsustainable,
nonrecurring resources, including pension underfunding, it is
accumulating large and expensive long-term liabilities that it
will be paying off for a long time," Moody's said in a
statement.
The credit rating agency also revised the outlook on $2.1
billion of Aa2-rated Kansas highway revenue bonds to negative
from stable.
The Kansas budget is feeling the effects from action taken by
Brownback and the Republican-controlled legislature in recent
years to cut corporate and other income taxes to help the state
compete with bordering Missouri and other states for business
development and jobs.
The state's fiscal year begins on July 1.
