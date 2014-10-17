METALS-London copper rises the most in 3 weeks on dollar, Peru strike

* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday * Euro rises to one-month high vs dollar (Adds Philippine lawmakers' meeting, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 13 London copper futures rose the most in three weeks on Monday, propped up by a softer dollar and supply disruption concerns following an indefinite workers' strike at Peru's top copper miner. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan