April 7 Kansas Governor Sam Brownback said on
Thursday he signed a bill enacting a new school funding formula
to replace one found to be unconstitutional by the state supreme
court, which set a June deadline for legislative action.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in February that the funding
system approved in 2015 by the Republican-controlled legislature
was inequitable, falling $54 million short in funding for
primary and secondary students in poor districts. Justices also
warned that schools would be ordered to close if the legislature
failed to take action by June 30.
"This bill is the result of a delicate legislative
compromise - one that I respectfully endorse and that the court
should review with appropriate deference," the Republican
governor said in a statement.
But Alan Rupe, an attorney representing four public school
districts that sued the state, said the new law does not remedy
the inequity problem and that he will ask the supreme court to
review the law.
"It's not going to work. It actually makes things worse in
terms of equity," he said.
A summary of the legislation said it appropriates $367
million in supplemental general state aid under a new formula
that takes into account the assessed valuation of property
within a district on a per pupil basis.
It also adopts a previously court-approved capital outlay
equalization formula and ensures no school district will have
its current level of funding reduced, according to the
governor's statement.
School funding in Kansas has been the subject of litigation
for decades.
