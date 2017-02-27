(Adds comment from Indian embassy, paragraph 10)
By Karen Dillon
OLATHE Kan. Feb 27 A white U.S. Navy veteran
charged with murdering an Indian software engineer at a Kansas
bar gazed at a camera from jail and gave curt answers to a judge
by video during his initial court appearance on Monday over the
shooting, which federal authorities are probing as a possible
hate crime.
Adam Purinton, 51, is accused of killing Srinivas
Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, also 32, as well as
an American who tried to intervene during Wednesday evening's
incident at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, a Kansas City
suburb.
At least one bystander told the Kansas City Star he shouted
"get out of my country" before shooting. The incident led news
bulletins in India, where some suggested on social media that a
climate of intolerance in the United States had been fueled by
President Donald Trump's rhetoric on immigration.
Purinton, appearing via video conference from jail, asked
the court to appoint him an attorney and waived the reading of
the formal charges against him of one count of premeditated
first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder during
the five-minute hearing in the Johnson County District Court in
downtown Olathe.
Purinton, who could only be seen from the chest up on the
court's television screen, is being held on $2 million bond in
the adjacent Johnson County Jail. In clear language, he replied
to a handful of questions from the judge, mostly with curt
answers.
Michael McCulloch, who was named by the court to be
Purinton's attorney, declined to comment after the hearing.
Purinton wore an Army green, sleeveless suicide-prevention
smock and stared straight at the camera the whole time. His
reddish-brown hair was short on the side and spiked on top. He
had sideburns to his jawbone and the shadow of a beard.
His next hearing is set for March 9.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday called reports
about the shooting and more acts of vandalism at Jewish
cemeteries "disturbing." On Friday, he said any loss of life in
the shooting was tragic, but it was absurd to link the killing
to Trump's "America First" stance.
The Indian Embassy in Washington has expressed India's deep
concern over the incident to the U.S. government and requested a
"thorough and speedy investigation."
Purinton was arrested hours after the shooting at an
Applebee's restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, about 80 miles (130
km) south of Olathe.
According to a recording of a 911 call made by a female
bartender at the Applebee's, Purinton said he needed to hide
because he had killed two Iranian men, local NBC affiliate
KSHB-TV reported.
"He wouldn't tell me what he did. I kept asking him and he
said he would tell me if I agreed to let him stay with me. I
finally got him to tell me," the bartender tells a dispatcher,
according to the tape obtained by KSHB-TV. "He said he shot and
killed two Iranian people in Olathe."
Both the gunman's Indian victims worked as engineers with
navigation device maker Garmin Ltd.
(Additional reporting and writing by Gina Cherelus in New York
and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Andrew
Hay and David Gregorio)