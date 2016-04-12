April 12 Gun sellers in Missouri, including a
Wal-Mart, "recklessly failed" to stop a felon from illegally
buying the guns used by a white supremacist in deadly 2014
shootings outside Jewish sites, according to a lawsuit filed
this week.
Frazier Glenn Cross, 74, a former senior member of the Ku
Klux Klan white supremacist organization, was sentenced to death
in November for his attacks in Overland Park, Kansas, two years
ago this week.
Cross was found guilty of killing Reat Underwood, 14, and
his grandfather, William Corporon, 69, outside the Jewish
Community Center of Greater Kansas City, and Terri LaManno, 53,
outside a Jewish retirement home.
The jury also convicted Cross of three counts of attempted
murder for shooting at three other people.
Cross said during his trial he shot the victims because he
thought they were Jewish. None was Jewish.
The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages was filed on Monday
in Jackson County Circuit Court by LaManno's husband and
daughters.
It accused Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Friendly Firearms
LLC and a gun seller and gun show operator in Missouri and Iowa,
respectively, and their employees of negligence over the
firearms sales to a man who indirectly bought them for Cross.
The gun buyer, John Reidle, also named in the suit, knew
Cross was a convicted felon barred from buying the weapons.
R.K. Shows, Inc, Friendly Firearms LLC, and Wal-Mart said
they had no immediately comment on the lawsuit because they had
not yet fully reviewed the complaint.
"Our condolences go out to the families who lost loved
ones," Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said.
The lawsuit comes at a time of a national debate over the
extent of gun control regulations in the wake of a series of
deadly shootings in public places.
Reidle, whom the lawsuit described as a white supremacist
and friend of Cross, bought the 12-gauge shotguns used in the
attacks at a gun show and at a Wal-Mart, respectively.
Cross is also known by the name Glenn Miller.
The lawsuit, citing the "remarks and behavior" of the men at
the gun show and the store, said employees of Friendly Firearms
and at a Lawrence County Wal-Mart, "knew, had reason to know, or
recklessly failed to know that Miller was not lawfully entitled
to purchase or possess a firearm."
Reidle pleaded guilty last fall to making a false statement
when buying a firearm, court records show.
An attorney for Reidle could not immediately be reached.
