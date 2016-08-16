By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Kan.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. Aug 16 Federal agents
investigating a massive drug smuggling ring inside a U.S. prison
in Kansas in April subpoenaed Corrections Corp of America
, a private company that manages the facility, seeking
all prison video footage for nearly two years.
There was just one problem, according to court documents.
The recordings that CCA turned over included silent video of
confidential attorney-client meetings at the prison.
Defense lawyers for six people charged in the case on
Tuesday plan to urge a federal judge to order a broad,
independent investigation, including all instances in which the
U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas has requested and received
privileged recordings.
The video recordings of what should have been privileged and
confidential attorney-client meetings contain no audio. But the
defense says they could show documents, reveal inmate body
language or allow agents to read prisoners' lips.
The lawyers assert that CCA has also turned over audio
recordings of phone calls between inmates and their attorneys.
"CCA has routinely and surreptitiously recorded video of
meetings between counsel and clients that were supposed to be
confidential," Melody Brannon, the federal public defender in
Kansas, wrote in a court filing.
U.S. law protects communications between individuals and
their attorneys from outside parties in virtually all
circumstances.
The U.S. Justice Department has said in court papers that no
prosecutor has seen the video recordings, which were first
turned over to a government "taint" team tasked with identifying
any potentially privileged footage so it can be removed.
The government has also consented to the appointment of an
independent investigator, but only for the limited purpose of
examining the videos in the current case to determine which
recordings should be excluded.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ordered all
detention facilities in Kansas and the western part of Missouri
to stop recording such meetings. She also instructed prosecutors
to turn over the footage in the case to the court.
It is not clear whether attorney-client meetings are
regularly recorded at all prisons operated by CCA, which manages
85 local, state and federal facilities in 20 states. Company
representatives did not respond to a request for comment on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also did not immediately respond
to questions about its video policy.
Tuesday's hearing before Robinson is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
CDT (1830 GMT).
(Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by Tom Brown)