March 13 A Kansas state senator on Monday
declined to back down from comments comparing Planned Parenthood
to Nazi concentration camps, which he made after finding out
that a donation had been sent to the organization in his name.
"Killing people equals killing people," Republican state
Senator Steve Fitzgerald said in a phone interview when asked
about the comparison on Monday, referring to abortion.
“Planned Parenthood is killing more people than they did in
Nazi Germany,” he said.
The Nazis were responsible for the systematic killing of 6
million Jews, as well as others such as homosexuals, Roma people
and political opponents during World War Two.
Planned Parenthood provides abortions as well as other
women's health services, including birth control and cancer
screenings. It has long been a target of conservative
Republicans.
Fitzgerald has been in the spotlight since Planned
Parenthood on Friday made public a letter from the senator in
which he wrote that finding out that a donation had been made to
the group in his name was “as bad - or worse - as having one's
name associated with Dachau.”
Dachau was a Nazi concentration camp estimated to have been
the site of nearly 32,000 killings.
In his letter, Fitzgerald castigated the organization and
the donor, Kansas City, Missouri, resident Ali Weinel, calling
the move an attempt to "blacken" his name by associating him
with a "heinous" group.
Weinel said Monday that she made the donation in the
senator’s name about a month ago after a contentious email
exchange with Fitzgerald, in which he expressed disgust over her
views on abortion.
"I was so frustrated by the email exchange that the only
thing I could think to do was to donate to Planned Parenthood in
his honor," Weinel said.
Making donations to the organization in the name of
conservative elected officials has become a tactic among some on
the left as a way to make a political statement.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman Bonyen
Lee-Gilmore called Fitzgerald’s concentration camp comparison
inflammatory.
"We obviously condemn this extreme ideology,” Lee-Gilmore
said in a telephone interview on Monday.
Lee-Gilmore said that after receiving Weinel’s donation, the
organization had last month sent Fitzgerald a form letter, which
his Friday letter was apparently a response to.
Fitzgerald called the events political theater on the part
of Planned Parenthood.
"The letter they sent me was strictly a poke in the eye,”
Fitzgerald said. “And I responded to it.”
