Oct 18 Kansas City Southern posted
higher quarterly profit and revenue as the railroad saw improved
shipments, and it said it expects a strong end to the year as
cross-border business grew.
The Missouri-based company gets almost half of its revenue
from Mexico. The strength of its cross-border business has
placed Kansas City Southern in a better position than most U.S.
railroads, whose heavy dependence on coal shipments has hurt
them since early 2012 as demand for coal has slumped.
For the third quarter, the company earned $119 million, or
$1.07 a share, compared with $91 million, or 82 cents a share, a
year before.
Revenue came in at $622 million, an increase of 8 percent
over last year. Overall, carload volumes were 3 percent higher
than in third-quarter 2012.