* At highest junk-grade rating after S&P upgrade
* Raters seek sustained improvement before next upgrade
By Lynn Adler
March 27 A credit rating upgrade on Tuesday for
U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern puts it one step away
from its long-sought investment-grade status held by its larger
rivals.
Standard & Poor's rating increase on the fourth largest U.S.
railroad to "BB+" with a positive outlook, from BB with a
positive outlook, is another milestone in the railroad company's
push to achieve high-grade status to shave its borrowing costs
and better compete with the much bigger Class I railroad
companies.
Its Class I rail competitors include Union Pacific Corp
, CSX Corp and Norfolk Southern Corp.
S&P cited Kansas City Southern's improved earnings, debt
reduction and reduced interest expense.
"Our rating actions reflect KCS' stronger operating
profitability, cash flow adequacy, and asset protection
measures," S&P credit analyst Anita Ogbara said in a statement.
The company had been saddled with volatile earnings and
expensive debt, carrying interest rates as high as 13 percent,
but retired more than $120 million of it in December.
S&P said Kansas City Southern's financial risk profile,
though improving, "remains somewhat weaker than most of its
Class I peer railroads."
But S&P expects the company's revenues and earnings to
continue to strengthen over the next few quarters and into 2013
due to better pricing, rising volumes - particularly in Mexico -
and improved operating efficiency, Ogbara said.
The Kansas City, Missouri company's international holdings
include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, a primary Mexican rail
line that connects the United States and Mexico.
The new rating for Kansas City Southern signals that there
is greater than a 1 in 3 chance of an upgrade in the next 12 to
18 months, according to S&P.
Moody's Investors Service in January raised Kansas City
Southern's U.S. rating to Ba1 "corporate family rating" with a
stable outlook, one notch below investment grade. The rating on
the Mexico entity is Ba2 with a stable outlook.
To achieve investment-grade, "it's not so much that the
hurdles are high, we want to make very certain that this is a
permanent change in the rating," Moody's Senior Credit Officer
David Berge said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We know that Baa3 is a very special birthday," he said of
attaining the lowest rung of Moody's investment-grade ratings
ladder. "It's a matter of showing us they can sustain the credit
metrics that are probably a little higher than they are right
now."
A Kansas City Southern spokeswoman did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The company's shares closed up 0.5 percent at $71.84 on the
New York Stock Exchange, up 5.6 percent so far this year. The
Dow Jones Transportation average is up 5 percent in that
time.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler)