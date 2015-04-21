CHICAGO, April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Tuesday reported higher quarterly net profit as a lower tax rate and lower fuel prices offset a dip in revenue.

The railroad reported net income of $101.2 million, or 91 cents per share, up nearly 8 percent from $94 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for one-time expenses, the company reported earning per share of $1.03, down from $1.05 in the first quarter of 2014. On that basis, the results came in just below analysts' expectations of earnings per share of $1.07. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)