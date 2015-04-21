(Adds details of results, stock price, background)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas
City Southern on Tuesday reported a drop in revenue as
its coal and energy-related freight volumes took a hit and the
strong U.S. dollar hurt its Mexico-based business, but net
profit rose.
As natural gas prices have fallen, utilities have shifted
away from coal, resulting in a 26 percent drop in first-quarter
coal revenue. Fracking sand revenues were off 12 percent as oil
producers in the Bakken oil formation in North Dakota scaled
back production amid low oil prices.
Overall freight volumes were up 1 percent in the quarter.
Last week major railroads CSX Corp and Norfolk
Southern Corp reported that results were hurt by lower
freight volumes and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar on some
commodity imports.
Kansas City Southern reported first-quarter net income of
$101.2 million, or 91 cents per share, up nearly 8 percent from
$94 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for one-time expenses, the company reported earning
per share of $1.03, down from $1.05 in the first quarter of
2014. On that basis, the results came in just below analysts'
expectations of earnings per share of $1.07.
The railroad's higher profit came despite a slight drop in
revenue to $603.1 million from $607.4 million. The company said
if it had not been for currency fluctuations, revenue would have
risen 4 percent in the first quarter.
The company said the weaker Mexican peso and lower fuel
surcharges hurt results, but it benefited from a lower fuel
bill. The railroad spent $81 million on fuel in the first
quarter, down more than 22 percent from $103.9 million a year
earlier.
Kansas City Southern also benefited from a slightly lower
tax rate in the quarter.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)