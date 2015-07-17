CHICAGO, July 17 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, as revenue was hit primarily by falling coal and grain freight volumes.

The Kansas City-based railroad reported second-quarter net income of $111.8 million or $1.01 a share, down nearly 14 percent from $129.8 million or $1.18 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.02. (Reporting By Nick Carey)