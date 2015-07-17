Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
CHICAGO, July 17 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, as revenue was hit primarily by falling coal and grain freight volumes.
The Kansas City-based railroad reported second-quarter net income of $111.8 million or $1.01 a share, down nearly 14 percent from $129.8 million or $1.18 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.02. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.