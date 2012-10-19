* Third-quarter profit/share $0.82 misses estimates of $0.84
* Maintains full-year view of mid-single digit revenue
growth
* Shares jump 5 percent
Oct 19 Kansas City Southern's quarterly
profit was hit by a higher Mexican tax bill but the railroad
company stood by its full-year outlook on the strength of its
automotive and cross-border freight volumes.
Shares of the fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator
rose as much as 5 percent to $81.40 in morning trading on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Kansas City Southern maintained its full-year outlook for
revenue and volume growth in the mid-single digits.
Revenue and volumes rose 6 and 7 percent for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 and the company said volumes continued to
increase in October.
Bigger rival Norfolk Southern Corp said last month
weaker shipments of coal and merchandise as well as lower fuel
surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter earnings.
Kansas City Southern, however, is generally in a better
position than most railroads as it gets a boost from
cross-border trade. Automotive and energy volumes also helped
offset the decline in grains volume.
The company's net income fell to $90 million, or 82 cents
per share, in the third quarter, from $99.8 million, or 91 cents
per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 6 percent to $577
million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 84 cents per share on
revenue of $578.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Missouri-based company gets almost half of its revenue
from Mexico.
Tax expenses jumped 69 percent to $73.9 million as a 4
percent rise in the peso forced the company to book unrealized
income under Mexican tax rules for its U.S. dollar-denominated
debt.
Total volumes increased 7 percent during the quarter.