BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
April 19 Kansas City Southern, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong automotive and intermodal shipments.
First-quarter net income available to stockholders rose to $103.7 million, or 94 cents per share, from $74.9 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 89 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $552.8 million.
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
* AES Corp - CEO and president Andrés Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mibEqG Further company coverage: