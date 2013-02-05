UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 5 Japanese home products maker Kao Corp said on Tuesday that it would buy back up to 30 billion yen ($323.6 million) of its own shares, or 2.4 percent of its issued stock.
Kao said it would buy back up to 12.5 million shares between Feb. 6 and April 26. ($1 = 92.6950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources