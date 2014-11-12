Nov 12 KAP Beteiligungs-AG :

* 9-month operating profit of 5.6 million euros (last year: 4.6 million euros)

* Q3 revenue of 93.5 million euros (last year: 110.2 million euros)

* Says in the first nine months, revenue of 307.5 million euros(year ago 313.5 million euros)

* Expects for current fiscal year revenues of 390 million euros