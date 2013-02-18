JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 KAP International Holdings Ltd : * Says heps increases by 21% to 14,4 cents per share (1h12: 11,9 cents per

share) * Says operating profit before capital items increases to R673 million (1h12:

R510 million) * Says the logistics division expects improved operating performance in the

second six months of this financial year * Says in line with historical policy, the group has not declared an interim

dividend