NAIROBI Nov 25 Kapchorua Tea and Williamson Tea, which have the same directors, both reported a jump in first-half profit, helped by higher tea prices and a weak Kenyan shilling.

Williamson said pretax profit jumped 64 percent to 1.07 billion shillings ($12 million) in the six months to end-September, while Kapchorua's profit doubled to 268 million.

"The performance for the past six months is unlikely to be replicated in the remaining months of the financial year due to the volatility of the Kenya shilling and rising costs of production," the two companies said on Friday.

"The cost of doing business in Kenya continues to be a great concern to the group, with energy, fuel and labour costs continually increasing," they said, adding exchange rate volatility higher costs would make it harder to maintain their first-half growth.

Williamson's earnings per share rose 77 percent to 89.42 shillings, while Kapchorua's doubled to 47.90 shillings.

Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea. The state-run Tea Board of Kenya expects output to fall to 365 million kg in 2011 after a bumper crop of 399 million kg last year. Earnings were expected to rise to 100 billion shillings from 97 billion.

Total output for the first nine months of 2011 fell 10 percent to 259.8 million kg, rose 12 percent to 80.09 billion shillings.

While the shilling is off an all-time low of 107 against the dollar in October, it is still down 10.5 percent this year.

In mid-November, the state-run Energy Regulatory Commission raised the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene citing high international crude oil prices and a weakening local currency in a move expected to add to inflationary pressures. ($1 = 90.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa)