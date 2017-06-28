June 28 Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky
Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S.
employees, discussions that the company described as "due
diligence" chats.
The company disclosed the interviews in an email.
FBI agents visited the homes of several U.S. employees of
Moscow-based Kaspersky this week as part of an ongoing agency
probe of the company's operations, according to two sources
familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the
investigation.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn, Dustin Volz, Mark Hosenball and Jim
Finkle; Editing by Tom Brown)