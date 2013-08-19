UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 20% from 24.2 cents to 29.1 cents * Says dividend up 33% from 6 cps to 8 cps * Says commissioning of new medium-density fibre board plant in October 2013
will lead to further cost reductions
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources