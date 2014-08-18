UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd
* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 9% to R14 748 million
* FY operating profit from continuing operations of R1 472 million increased from R1 309 million
* HEPS from continuing operations increased by 21% to 34.1 cents from 28.1 cents in comparative period
* Disposal of interests in Bolton Footwear will realise approximately r290 million in cash to be paid within six months from effective date
* Approved a gross dividend of 12 cents per share (fy13: 8 cents per share) from income reserves, for year ended 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources