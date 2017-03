Dec 4 Kaplamin Ambalaj :

* Said on Wednesday a non-binding letter of intent was signed between Cukurova Group and Ds Smith Plc Group

* Said letter of intent signed for negotiations and acquisition of Cukurova Group majority share in Kaplamin Ambalaj by Ds Smith Plc Group

* Said its not certain that a binding offer will be made in the future

