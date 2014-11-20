Nov 20 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Says strives to achieve two-digit EBIT margin by 2015/16 with "program 2020"

* Says H1 revenue increased to 237.4 million euros after 235.9 million euros in same period of previous year

* Says H1 EBIT 17.6 million euros, 132 percent up

* Says H1 profit 0.9 million euros, versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago

* For coming fiscal year 2015/16, is striving for level of profitability based on its program 2020 that will enable EBIT margin of 10 pct even at current revenue levels