Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 20 Kapsch Trafficcom AG : * Says Q1 revenues eur 118 million versus EUR 121.4 million year ago * Says Q1 operating result (EBIT) fell from EUR 3.7 million to EUR 0.6 million * Says continues to strive for a two-digit EBIT margin in order to focus
strongly on continuing its growth strategy * Kapsch Trafficcom AG says Q1 profit EUR 0.3 million versus
EUR -1.0 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)