June 11 Kapsch Trafficcom AG : * Says strengthens the position despite a mediocre 2013/14 fiscal year * Says FY revenues EUR 487.0 million versus EUR 488.9 million year ago * Says FY net income EUR 2.9 million versus EUR 16.8 million year ago * Says FY 2013/14 EBIT of 20.3 million euros versus 16.5 million euros year ago * Says to propose no dividend for 2013/14 fiscal year in order to avoid

limiting options for further growth * Executive board says considers the company's position for the future to be

stronger than ever * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage