By Zachary Karabell
Dec 13 After three years of sclerosis, Congress
is poised to at last pass an actual budget. We've been so
consumed with the dysfunction of the parties on Capitol Hill
that this feat appears significant. In fact, it should be
routine. Yet in the context of the past few years, it is
anything but.
The budget that passed the House still must wend through the
Senate, and it is not exactly a study in legislative daring. It
is, however, an actual budget, passed with substantial support
from both parties by a vote of 332 to 94 and negotiated by two
leaders, one from each party and each chamber - Representative
Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) and Senator Patty Murray (D-Washington).
The bill is the most modest endorsement of the current status
quo, which stems from both the automatic and crude 2013 budget
cuts known as the sequester, and from the chronic inability of
either party to compromise over the past three years.
Even though the only real change over current spending is a
modest $60 billion increase (meager in relation to the $15
trillion-plus U.S. economy), conservative groups still condemned
it as too profligate and liberal groups assailed it as too
draconian. Said Ted Cruz, who may be having mild limelight
withdrawal, "The new budget deal moves in the wrong direction:
it spends more, taxes more, and allows continued funding for
ObamacareI cannot support it." Paul Krugman argued the contrary
- that the bill is too meager, and does nothing to address the
problem of structural, chronic unemployment. Writes Krugman: "if
you look at what has happened since Republicans took control of
the House of Representatives in 2010 - what you see is a triumph
of anti-government ideology that has had enormously destructive
effects on American workers."
Partisanship aside, it's tempting to look at the budget deal
in one of two ways: our political system has fallen so low that
just doing the minimum amount required to be a functional
government is seen as a victory, or the fact that it took three
years to pass a budget that essentially makes no changes is
proof that the system is broken.
A third perspective is even closer to the mark - and cause
for optimism. Namely, that both parties' willingness to pass a
budget that no one much likes is a sign that Washington neither
can nor will torpedo the country. It is a sign as well that
Washington neither can nor will save the country. That's a far
cry from an activist government doing good, or a small
government doing much less. But it should come as a positive
sign.
The self-created Washington crises over the past years have
created an image of government as the vital actor on the
American stage. But these crises have failed to either impede or
energize economic activity, and they have led large numbers of
Americans to tune politics out. In the New York mayoral race,
for instance, voter turnout was 24 percent, which appears to
have been a record low. Similar numbers were seen in New Jersey
and Virginia. The political class, from Washington to the local
level, has managed to alienate voters and make government less
relevant, except in its ability to spy on citizens and
manufacture crises.
The result of the budget deal is to remove crisis from the
agenda in 2014. Yes, the debt limit still has to be raised in
February, but it is difficult to see Congress refusing to
increase the limit on a budget that it passed. Crisis also
creates a negative feedback loop with partisans such as the Tea
Party and the media. You need crisis to fuel passion, and
donations to the cause, and you need crisis to justify media
coverage.
As proof, notice how little attention the budget deal
received in the media, relative to October's government shutdown
- which dominated the news and the airwaves. The budget deal
didn't even merit a page one story in the New York Times when it
passed in Congress.
And for all of this, we should be thankful. In an ideal
world, we would be served by a political system of noble
legislators attending to the public good with dignity and
passion. There are many such individuals throughout government,
on the local, state and federal levels. But Washington has
become a morass of a system, and expecting and demanding the
locus of societal change to emanate from that system is
unrealistic and counterproductive. Lowering the volume, shifting
the focus away from the goings on of government, and turning to
what is happening outside of that realm, in a world teaming with
billions of new entrants to the middle class and hundreds of
millions of Americans navigating a changed workplace without
daily reference to government, that is all for the best.