By Zachary Karabell
May 31 This week the U.S. government released
yet another revision of 2013 first-quarter economic growth
showing that the economy grew a little less than initially
reported - 2.4 percent rather than 2.5 percent on an annualized
basis.
This revision was hardly consequential, but over the summer
the Bureau of Economic Analysis will unveil a new way to
calculate the overall output of the United States.
And that revision will be dramatic.
Over the past few decades, gross domestic product (GDP) has
become the prima inter pares of economic statistics. It is not
only a measure of national economic output, it is a proxy for
"the economy."
The number exerts substantial influence on what we spend
collectively and individually, not just in the United States but
throughout the world. China has five-year plans with GDP
targets, and the European Union has rigid, albeit loosely
enforced, rules about how much debt a government can take on
relative to its GDP. It is, in short, a big-deal number.
And it is treated as an accurate gauge of economic activity.
That would have come as something of a surprise to its
inventors. Simon Kuznets, the economist most responsible in the
1930s for the formation of the national accounts that provide
the data for GDP, was always disturbed that domestic work,
volunteer work and, of course, transactions in cash are
invisible in GDP. The choice to leave those out may have made
sense - after all, what is the market price of preparing a
family meal? But but it underscores that GDP is not a complete
measure.
The BEA is the government agency responsible for compiling
U.S. GDP figures, and it is always looking for better ways to
measure. Every few years it tweaks its methodology. This time
the tweaks will be more than incidental. In fact, not only will
they add several hundred billion dollars, statistically, at
least, of annual output, but they will also begin an overdue
transition of these numbers away from the 20th century, when
they were invented, and into the 21st, where we now live.
The change is relatively simple: The BEA will incorporate
into GDP all the creative, innovative work that is the backbone
of much of what the United States now produces.
Research and development has long been recognized as a core
economic asset, yet spending on it has not been included in
national accounts. So, as the Wall Street Journal noted, a Lady
Gaga concert and album are included in GDP, but the money spent
writing the songs and recording the album are not. Factories
buying new robots counted; Pfizer's expenditures on inventing
drugs were not.
As the BEA explains, it will now count "creative work
undertaken on a systematic basis to increase the stock of
knowledge, and use of this stock of knowledge for the purpose of
discovering or developing new products, including improved
versions or qualities of existing products, or discovering or
developing new or more efficient processes of production." That
is a formal way of saying, "This stuff is a really big deal, and
an increasingly important part of the modern economy."
The BEA estimates that in 2007, for example, adding in
business R&D would have added 2.0 percent points to U.S. GDP, or
about $300 billion. Adding in the various inputs into creative
endeavors such as movies, television and music will mean an
additional $70 billion. A few other categories bring the total
addition to over $400 billion. That is larger than the GDP of
more than 160 countries.
The announcement has already received some attention, much
of it negative. One website used the headline "U.S. GDP: America
is About to Look Richer - But Don't Be Fooled." Criticism ranged
from the accusation that the Obama administration is juicing the
numbers to burnish its record to the belief that the new
calculus only widens the gulf between those doing well and those
struggling in today's economy. And because the revision
significantly expands the statistical size of the economy, some
fear it will be used as a spur to both austerity and complacency
about the structural challenges we face.
It's true that simply restating overall output does not make
anyone richer. People will have what they had before the numbers
reflected it, and will continue not to have it if they did not.
The BEA will, in fact, restate all GDP going back to 1929 under
the new methodology, which means that while the overall size of
the American economy may increase, the historical ebbs and flows
will remain roughly the same.
What's more, critics are partly correct that the new numbers
will only accentuate the gap between those benefiting from
education and skills that are pegged to the creation of
intellectual property and those who do not.
It has long been true that the real gulf in employment and
opportunities is between those with college educations and
skills to navigate in an idea-driven economy and those with
skills for a manufacturing or farming economy. Recognizing the
output of intellectual property highlights that. The new numbers
may not make anyone richer, but they demonstrate that segments
of our economy have done even better than previously thought,
which means that those struggling to stay in place have fared
even worse in relative terms.
That said, how we measure and what we measure shape our
collective sense of how we are doing. The limitations of GDP
will not disappear with this revision, but at least the numbers
will better reflect the nature of today's economy. When GDP was
created in the middle of the 20th century, manufacturing and
output of goods was much more central. Our indicators today are
very good at measuring mid-20th century industrial nations. They
are less good at capturing the realities of 21st century
economies fueled by ideas and services. This revision is the
start of reframing our national numbers to reflect the economy
we have rather than the one we had.
The new framework will not stop the needless and often
harmful fetishizing of these numbers. GDP is such a simple round
number that it is catnip to commentators and politicians. It
will still be used, incorrectly, as a proxy for our economic
lives, and it will still frame our spending decisions more than
it should.
Whether GDP is up 2.0 percent or down 2.0 percent affects
most people minimally (down a lot, quickly, is a different
story). The wealth created by R&D that was statistically less
visible until now benefited its owners even those the figures
did not reflect that, and faster GDP growth today does not help
a welder when the next factory will use a robot. How wealth is
used, who benefits from it and whether it is being deployed for
sustainable future growth, that is consequential. GDP figures,
even restated, do not tell us that.
But the revision is still a major step, one that moves our
indicators in a new direction. Between globalization of commerce
and capital and technology, the nature of economies has shifted
radically even as the way we have measured them has not. With
the welcome change in how we assess GDP, we are beginning to
measure the world we have, and that can only help us navigate it
better.