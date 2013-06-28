By Zachary Karabell
June 28 You could be forgiven for missing the
latest installment of market panic over the past ten days.
It came and went like a summer thunderstorm, passing over
the global financial landscape quickly and violently. But unlike
meteorological events that inflict actual harm, the sharp
gyrations of financial markets have increasingly less
relationship to real-world economies and exist in their own
never-never land of self-fulfilling prophecies and conventional
wisdom.
The proximate cause of the swoon was June's monthly
statement from the Federal Reserve and Ben Bernanke's comments
that the Fed might taper its purchases of bonds sooner than many
market players had anticipated. The exact quote wasn't exactly
dramatic (so few Fed quotes are!):
"The Committee currently anticipates that it would be
appropriate to moderate the monthly pace of purchases later this
year. And if the subsequent data remain broadly aligned with our
current expectations for the economy, we would continue to
reduce the pace of purchases in measured steps through the first
half of next year, ending purchases around midyear."
The hint that the Fed would slow or even halt its monthly
purchases of $85 billion of government and mortgage bonds was
enough to send bond yields substantially higher and stocks
substantially lower. It also made market bears substantially
cockier. The most notable example was the ever-opinionated Rick
Santelli on CNBC whose weekly rant took Bernanke to task not
just for how he communicates, but for soft-pedaling the weak and
tenuous U.S. and global financial system.
The bond market response was particularly dramatic. Yields
on U.S. 10-year Treasuries went from just over 2.0 percent to
2.6 percent, still historically low but a substantial move in a
short time. Emerging market bonds were even more eviscerated,
and the ripple effects for pension funds and retirement accounts
will be felt for some time as the value of supposedly safe bond
holdings declined as much or more than supposedly riskier
stocks.
There were other factors, including renewed concerns about
China's credit situation, but in essence the gyrations in the
markets reflect nothing other than the gyrations in the markets.
An undue amount of the volatility stemmed from
high-frequency traders (whose algorithms execute trades by the
millisecond) and assorted speculators, as well as professional
investors who have watched from the sidelines as stocks have
gone up and have been waiting to make money from them going
down.
In fact, many professionals in both the bond and stock
markets have been convinced that the only reason that stocks and
bonds and a host of financial instruments have been strong is
because of easy money provided by both the Federal Reserve and
by other central banks around the world.
Former Fed chairman William McChesney Martin famously said
in the mid-20th century that the role of the Fed and central
banks was to provide enough money when times were tough and then
"to take away the punch bowl just as the party gets going." That
phrase has become the cliché of choice for investors. Throw a
dart at any set of commentary from fund managers and traders
over the past year, and that phrase or a variant occurs time and
again. Type the words "Bernanke Fed punch bowl" into Google and
you get tens of thousands of results.
So when Bernanke elliptically suggested that the punch bowl
might be, if not taken away, at least rationed, investors did
what they were primed to do: sell and panic. It was the perfect
self-fulfilling script. Things are not really good in the real
world. They have only been decent in the financial world because
central banks are artificially propping up assets. When central
banks change those policies, the truth will be revealed and we
will see sharp declines, perhaps even back to the dark days of
2008-2009.
Thankfully, we are not in those days. The sentiment of what
we call Wall Street - of global financial markets - remains
fragile. You would not guess that given how watered down all of
the post-2009 reforms have been, or from the relative placidity
of real-world economies outside of Southern Europe. But there is
a certain wide-eyed fear that hovers in market land, a sense
that it all almost fell apart, that it could do so again, that
calm and stability are mirages, and that we are all in some July
of 1914 moment. The world is fraught, seemingly not in immediate
peril, but actually is about to implode in the carnage of a
world war.
Thankfully, the insular logic of many market players has not
stopped real-world economies from chugging along. No, the U.S.
economy is not thriving, but nor is it sinking. And yes, Europe
is stuck in what appears to be a decade of despair and lack of
vision about the future. Yet stocks in the U.S. have been
relatively strong simply because companies have been doing
relatively well, and companies have been doing relatively well
because consumers have been doing relatively well throughout the
world.
One of the complexities of the modern world is that core
aspects of our lives that used to run in sync - financial
markets, corporate earnings, employment, income and national
economic growth - now drift their separate ways. You can have
strong corporate earnings and weak national economies. Decent
national income but wide inequality. High unemployment and
companies unable to fill open slots with skilled workers.
Financial markets are still related to national economies and
corporate earnings, but only the way overlapping circles are.
They connect, but they have wide areas of separation and
divergence.
That is why companies and markets have been doing
appreciably better than real-world economies. It is also why
markets can then panic and do considerably worse than either
companies or real-world economies.
The maelstrom of the past week was a market issue, following
its own internal narrative and the self-fulfilling expectations
of its main participants. As quickly as markets sank, they then
began to recover. That should be a reminder that markets are not
a canary, and there is no coal mine. And that is all for the
best.