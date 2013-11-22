By Zachary Karabell
Nov 22 "Youth Unemployment is the Next
Global Crisis"
"America's 10 Million Unemployed Youth Spell Danger for
Future Economic Growth"
"Relentlessly high youth unemployment is a global time bomb"
There's no doubting that worldwide, kids are out of work. In the
United States alone, the unemployment rate for 15 to
24-year-olds is about 16 percent, nearly twice the national
average. In parts of Europe, the figures are much worse, with a
whopping 56 percent youth unemployment rate in Spain alone -
representing about 900,000 people.
But do these high numbers represent a global labor market
crisis that imperils future growth, as the headlines warn? Maybe
not. Maybe instead, they're evidence of a generation of college
graduates determined not to settle, which bodes well for our
future.
To understand why, it's worth a quick detour through
history. Until the early 20th century, there was no clear
concept of "unemployment." Classical economics emerged in the
late 19th century at a time when there was an ample supply of
labor to feed the relentless maw of industrial production in
both Europe and America. Because there was no social safety net,
people worked in order to generate essentials such as food,
clothing and shelter. You had to work to survive, and there was
always work to be done and need for bodies to do it. Many
believed that "unemployment" was only an option for vagrants,
who were in turn viewed as immoral.
The Great Depression threw those views into question.
Millions found themselves unable to find jobs, even when they
wanted to. The Bureau of Labor Statistics began to create an
unemployment rate in the 1930s, and with it a definition of what
qualified as "the workforce" and of what it meant to be
unemployed. A key aspect of the definition was not that you were
"out of work" but rather that you were actively looking for a
job, yet unable to find one. It pointed to a flaw - either
temporary and cyclical, or longer-lasting and structural - with
the labor market and, by extension, with the economy as a whole.
Today, the high levels of youth unemployment are viewed
primarily as a breakdown in the labor market and a sign of a
failing system. That's why so many call it a "crisis." But if
you start to look at the patterns of youth unemployment, a
different set of conclusions is possible.
It's best to start with the unemployment rate among recent
college graduates, which attracts the lion's share of attention.
According to a recent Georgetown University study, about 8
percent of recent college graduates are unemployed, and the
number is about 10 percent for students majoring in the arts,
law, public policy, and most social sciences. The BLS actually
says the situation is worse, with the unemployment rate for
those under the age of 29 with only a bachelor's degree above 15
percent for men and around 11 percent for women.
And the true unemployment numbers might actually be higher.
For instance, in assessing unemployment among younger people,
the Bureau of Labor Statistics faces greater challenges in
obtaining responses from cell phone users who don't have land
lines. Moreover, many of these recent grads are working in a
succession of short-term jobs, which is difficult to classify in
employment surveys.
Take a 25-year-old woman I met recently, who left her job to
develop an app, work on a live-stream talk show, and write a
book. If by some chance the Bureau of Labor Statistics contacted
her, she would say that she doesn't have a job, and hasn't been
looking. She would simply evaporate from the labor force and be
considered unemployed. But are her decisions a symbol of
systemic crisis and failure? No.
Most economists believe that not having a job in your
twenties has systemic repercussions for years to come. A study
from the Center for American Progress claimed that, "the nearly
1 million young Americans who experienced long-term unemployment
during the worst of the recession will lose more than $20
billion in earnings over the next 10 years. This equates to
about $22,000 per person."
Yet we should be wary of these statistics. The BLS has only
been collecting data on age, unemployment and subsequent incomes
for a few decades. That is not enough time to make conclusions.
Even if accurate, the $22,000 figure doesn't factor in how much
was recouped in unemployment and other benefits, which likely
would lower that figure considerably.
The larger point is that many college-educated young people
are choosing not to take low-paying, service-level jobs if they
don't absolutely have to. Because they can live with their
parents (and as many as 45 percent of recent grads do) and
because they rarely have much in the way of fixed costs such as
homes and children, they can hold out for a job that matches
their ambitions. They can also retool their skills as they
discover that their college degree in marketing and
communications may not leave them in the best position to get
the type of job that they want.
This type of unemployment is one of choice - rational,
legitimate choice - not of systemic failure. It is a challenge
to find a meaningful job, but that hasn't stopped people from
trying. A youth cohort determined to create meaningful work
should not be seen as lazy, lost or in dire straits. Instead it
could be exactly the type who might actually lead the transition
of our economy away from the making-stuff economy of the 20th
century to an ideas economy of the 21st.
The employment picture for young people without a college
degree is different. They're being left further behind.
According to the BLS, more than 30 percent of recent high school
graduates who aren't in college are unemployed, and the number
is worse for those who dropped out of high school.
African-Americans without a college degree, especially those
under the age of 20, have an unemployment rate that approaches
40 percent. African-Americans also have higher incarceration
rates, especially males, and most states and companies enact
punitive regulations that make employment for those with a
prison record extremely challenging.
The Hispanic population faces similar, albeit slightly less
acute, stats. But these are not indications of a breakdown of
labor markets. They're proof that social policies and a shift in
labor markets towards rewarding different and newer skills sets
are hitting these populations, especially young men without
college degrees, extremely hard.
In the United States, youth unemployment is not quite what
it seems. It is not a simple sign of how bad the economy is.
Youth unemployment is actually a sign of ambition and
expectation. Young people aren't part of a generation of
despair, but rather a generation determined not to settle. That
may not always be realistic, but it is a vital fuel to propel
our society forward.