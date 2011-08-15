UPDATE 3-Toshiba courts funds as SK Hynix, Micron Technology bid for chip stake-sources
* Toshiba selling less than 20 pct stake in memory business (Recasts with Toshiba's decision to court investment funds)
(Follows alerts)
* Says to pay $210 mln in cash
* Says to fund the deal with cash and debt
* Sees $100 mln in rev at OPENLANE in 2011
Aug 15 KAR Auction Services Inc said it will buy OPENLANE, an Internet-based business-to-business automotive remarketing company, for $210 million in cash, to expand its online product offerings.
KAR expects to fund the deal with available cash and proceeds from its revolving credit facility.
In 2011, KAR expects OPENLANE to generate about $100 million in revenue and sell over 300,000 vehicles to automotive dealers through its online auction services platform.
Shares of KAR Auction closed at $14.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Toshiba selling less than 20 pct stake in memory business (Recasts with Toshiba's decision to court investment funds)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: