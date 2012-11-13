NEW YORK Nov 13 KAR Auction Services Inc , a vehicle auction company exploring a sale, has terminated talks with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC about selling itself, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Discussions ended at an advanced stage after CD&R had lined up financing for a deal, the sources said.

Carmel, Indiana-based KAR's private equity owners rejected a price tag and deal terms proposed by the buyout firm, the sources said.

CD&R already owns BCA -- Europe's largest vehicle auction and remarketing company -- and was considered the preferred buyer for KAR, prevailing over other private equity bidders including Apollo Global Management, the sources said.

A sale of KAR is no longer expected in the near term, they added, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Kelso & Co, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, ValueAct Capital LLC and Parthenon Capital LLC collectively own about 78 percent of KAR, which has a market value of about $2.5 billion and debt of about $1.8 billion. The main shareholders did not respond to requests for comment.

KAR and CD&R declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; editing by John Wallace)