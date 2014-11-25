Nov 25 Kardan NV :
* Says it is conducting processes through its subsidiaries
to sell a part or total of its interests in significant assets
* To sell its 50 percent interest in commercial centre
galleria Chengdu in Chengdu, China, via wholly owned Kardan Land
China
* To sell Kardan Water HK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
company's subsidiary Tahal Group International
* Says there is no certainty that sale agreements will be
signed
* Gives update on divestments in response to press report
and enquiries by debenture holders
