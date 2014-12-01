Dec 1 Kardan NV :

* Q3 total revenue 46.8 million euros versus 41.1 million euros last year

* Q3 net loss of 7.5 million euros versus loss of 65.9 million euros last year

* Continues its negotiations with debenture holders regarding possible postponement or rescheduling of upcoming repayments, with commitment to repay debt in full