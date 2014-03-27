March 27 (Reuters) -

* Q4 of 2103 we reported a profit of eur 5 million

* Kardan NV - Q4 2013: eur 5.2 mn profit for equity holders (Q4 2012: eur 27.8 mn loss)

* Kardan NV - 2013: eur 101.4 mn loss for equity holders (2012: eur 32.7 mn loss)

* Kardan N.V. - committed to succeed in growing our existing businesses and strengthening financial position of kardan - CEO

* Kardan - Real Estate Asia eur 11.0 mn profit in Q4 2013 leads to eur 18.3 mn profit in 2013 (2012: Eur 14.1 mn profit)

* Kardan nv - FY total revenues 208 million euros Further company coverage: