IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
May 27 Kardan Nv :
* Q1 profit of 3.0 mln euros for versus 22.4 mln euros loss presented in Q1 last year
* Construction of Kardan Land China's prestigious real estate project Europark Dalian is progressing according to plan
* Repaid approximately 68 mln euros to debenture holders in Q1 2014 settling 2014 debenture repayment dues
* Operating results of our subsidiaries to continue to improve during 2014
* Currently in negotiations on a number of different opportunities to meet obligations to debt holders -CEO Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.