MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
Dec 3 Kardan Nv :
* Sells its 50 pct stake in galleria chengdu, china
* Deal for a consideration of approximately RMB 555 million (approximately eur 72.6 million)
* It was further agreed that KLC will continue to manage Galleria Chengdu
* Closing is expected to take place before end of 2014
* Net proceeds of transaction, after deduction of costs and taxes, are expected to be approximately eur 65 milliom
* Is expected to receive at least eur 30 million of net proceeds which will be used to repay a bank loan Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into separate highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.